MARIA CRISTINA (MARTINEZ) CLEMENTS

MARIA CRISTINA (MARTINEZ) CLEMENTS Obituary
Maria Cristina Clements (Martinez) born in January of 1939 in Bogota, Colombia, passed away peacefully on December 14th, 2019.

Maria was born to Louis and Ana Martinez. She spent her childhood in Bogota with her older siblings, brother Louis and her sister Beatriz who preceded her in death.

Maria moved to the USA to attend school and after graduation entered the working world where she met her husband of forty eight years, Lindsey Clements, while living in Dallas, Texas.

Maria enjoyed teaching Spanish to high schoolers and adults alike, and after a lot of studying and hard work became a United States citizen and later obtained a master's degree.

She spent several years as a therapist helping the Hispanic community in Skagit county. She loved to travel more than anything and always sought to have fun and experience new things.

Maria and her husband had two sons, Michael (Amy) Clements of Bellingham, Washington and John (Morgan) Clements of Veneta, Oregon. Maria had four grandchildren; Bentley, Reese, Dax and Hudson.

Maria was often referred to as spunky and that spice will be missed by those that knew her.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
