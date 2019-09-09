|
SERVICE
NOTICE
Marian Lorain Harang, age 95, passed away June 28, 2019 at Silverado-Bellingham.
A Graveside Inurnment Service will be held at 2:00, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Union Cemetery, Sedro-Woolley, with Pastor Eric Wangen-Hoch presiding.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Sedro-Woolley Alumni and Schools Foundation, PO Box 509, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284, https://swhsaa.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 15, 2019