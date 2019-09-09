Home

Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Marian Lorain Harang, age 95, passed away June 28, 2019 at Silverado-Bellingham.

A Graveside Inurnment Service will be held at 2:00, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Union Cemetery, Sedro-Woolley, with Pastor Eric Wangen-Hoch presiding.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Sedro-Woolley Alumni and Schools Foundation, PO Box 509, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284, https://swhsaa.com.

Share your memories of Marian and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
