October 8, 1930 -

March 3, 2019



Marian Louise Crim, born October 8, 1930 to Manfred & Ella (Meyer) Nystrom of La Conner, WA., passed away March 3, 2019 at her home



Marian Nystrom graduated from La Conner High School in 1948, and graduated with a Secretarial degree from Mt. Vernon Junior College in 1950. Later she married and started a family. She had three sons Gary, Randy and Stan Schopf.



Marian later remarried Robert (Bob) Crim February 5, 1965 who added two daughters, Julie & Debbie to the family. After living in Sedro Woolley for 5 years Bob was transferred to Bellingham in 1976 & enjoyed retirement for over 30 years. In her own words, "we loved being close to our five beloved children which we both were extremely Proud & Truly Blessed!"



Hobbies: Knitting, crocheting, craft & art work, traveling in their RV & especially fishing with her husband Bob in the Skagit River, San Juan Islands and Alaska's Kenai Peninsula. Bob and Marian loved to travel in their converted 1962 Grey Hound Bus, many of these trips were to Alaska where Randy and Stan lived, but those two had fishing first and foremost on their minds. There was always arguments between them as to who caught the Biggest Fish!



Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years Robert (Bob) Crim, she is survived by her loving brother Don (Carol) in Nystrom, daughters Julie O'Neal, Debbie O'Neal in Bellingham, sons Gary (Natialene) Schopf in Marysville, Randy (Judee) Schopf in Anchorage, AK, and Stan (Donna) Schopf in Burlington. Other family members include many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to your local Humane Society to support Bob & Marian's love of Dogs.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 2:00pm at First Christian Church. 495 E. Bakerview Road, Bellingham, WA 98226. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary