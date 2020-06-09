MARIANNA JANE SISSON METKE
October 5, 1946 -
May 24, 2020

On May 24, 2020 La Conner lost a dear friend, Marianna Jane Sisson Metke.

Ever a source of color and brightness, we all lack for her presence in the world.

Born October 5, 1946 to Darrell Edgar Sisson and Rena Louise Bonlie in Bremerton, WA, Marianna's childhood was spent across the Pacific NW.

After graduating Michigan State University she returned to the Skagit Valley where the Sisson family has deep roots.

There she met her husband Robert Lloyd Metke. Brought together by their mutual love of horticulture and the arts, they were happily married since 1986. Together they were much-loved pillars of the Valley community.

Marianna was beloved for being caring and supportive, always a thoughtful and generous friend.

We mourn her loss, but we take small solace that she is reunited with her dearly departed Bob. May the love they sowed ever bloom.

Marianna's memory is kept alive by the adoring friends and family she leaves behind: Her sister Pam Kiesel and family. The extended Metke family. Her feline family, Pretty Kitty (PK) and Tigger Two.

Though Marianna was a lover of flowers, we believe that in lieu of sending bouquets she would most appreciate contributions in her name to these deserving causes: Soroptimist International of La Conner (SILC), Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland (SPF), MoNA (Museum of Northwest Art).

Regretfully, we have to postpone ceremonies to protect the health and safety of all her loved ones who would like to join. We hope to hold a service in August.

If you would like to be kept abreast of emerging details on the celebration of Marianna's life please send an email to Metkejeff@gmail.com">Metkejeff@gmail.com">Metkejeff@gmail.com">Metkejeff@gmail.com

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
