Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Marie Alma Smolsnik passed peacefully at home on October 6th, 2020.



She was a lover of books, James Dean, old musicals, Mani/Pedis, and a really good tuna melt. She never met a Hallmark card she didn't like, and felt it was her mission in life to spoil her grandkids.



Marie had a diverse background, and accomplished so much in her 74 years. Born in Houston, Texas she lost both her parents at an early age, lived in an orphanage for short period of time before being raised by her older sister. After graduating high school, she joined the military and served her country in the Air Force. After going on a blind date, she said "I do" to fellow Air Force service member, Robert. They married in 1966 and moved around until settling in the Pacific Northwest. Marie became part of the community, working for the local telephone company until she started her family. She was a fabulous stay-at-home mom before opening a local daycare, "It's a Small World", which she co-owned and operated for many years with one of her dearest friends. Later she took on a role as nanny and helped raise some wonderful children throughout the valley.



Marie was a home-body and you could often find her curled up on her bed with a good book. She enjoyed camping with her family and her true-blue group of friends, shopping and lunch dates, and absolutely loved planning holidays and birthdays so she could celebrate everyone that she loved.



Marie was always available for phone calls whether they lasted two minutes or two hours, and she was the first one there to lift you up or congratulate you if anything happened in your life. When she became a mom, she never missed a sports game, play, graduation or teachers conference. Marie loved her life and felt fulfilled when she was finally able to add grandmother to her many titles. She bragged about her grandkids all of the time, and was always clamoring for more information about their lives, what they were doing, what their interests were. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and friend we could ever hope for.



Marie is survived by her sister, Judy, and niece, Alyce, whom reside in California, and her spouse of 54 years, Robert Smolsnik , son Jason Smolsnik, (spouse Becky), daughter Tiffany Sciumbato, (spouse Tim) and six grandchildren, Ashley, Shea, Collin, Kyle, Olivia, and Garrett.



No amount of words can express the capacity of how much this woman loved and how many people loved her. She was full of life, generous to a fault, and had such a huge heart. She will be extraordinarily missed.

