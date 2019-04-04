February 20, 1921 -

April 3, 2019



Marie A. Christy exchanged her earthly home for her eternal home on April 3, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.



She was born at the Sumas Hospital on February 20, 1921 to LeRoy and Minnie Gargett and graduated from Sumas-Nooksack High School in 1938. After attending Success Business College in Bellingham, she married her high school sweetheart and raised three children.



Marie always loved her homes, her family and friends, and hosted many get-togethers with outstanding food. She enjoyed camping, and car, bus, and airplane trips. She loved attending First Presbyterian Church in Bellingham where she joined the membership in 1948. Her family was baptized there and took part in Bible classes, potlucks, youth group meetings, and choir.



She was also involved with Campfire Girls, Rainbow Girls, Sea Scout meetings, and PTA. Other volunteer work included being a "Pink Lady" at St. Luke's Hospital and in the geriatric ward at Northern State Hospital in Sedro-Woolley.



In 1975 Marie went to work at Mt. Baker Bank and then Western Washington University until she retired in 1986. Marie traveled to nearly every state in the U.S. and went to Europe three times. Life was good and there was lots of laughter.



She is survived by daughter Sharon (Jerry) Hayes of Mount Vernon, son Robert Christy (Linda) of Bellingham, daughter Patty (Paul) Harris of Lynden, grandson Brian (Kim) Hayes of Mount Vernon, grandson Brad (Dina) Hayes of Mill Creek, grandson Ryan (Indeah) Harris of Spanaway, granddaughter Brenda Harris of Poulsbo, great-grandsons Nicholas, Alex, Tyson, and Conner Hayes, sister Beverly Mead of Deer Park, and niece Connie McDeid (Patrick) of Deer Park.



A family graveside service will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 10th at 12 pm, followed by a public Celebration of Life service at First Presbyterian Church in Bellingham at 1:30 pm. Reception following. Rev. Doug Bunnell will be officiating.



Contributions may be made to The Inn at First Presbyterian Church.



You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to The Inn at First Presbyterian Church.