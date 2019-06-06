August 17, 1925 -

May 23, 2019



Marie Darlene (Fitzgerald) Youngren passed away May 23, 2019 at the age of 93 years old. She was residing in Mukilteo, WA at the time of her death.



Marie was born August 17, 1925 in Britton S. Dakota to Clarence and Esther (Hanson) Fitzgerald.



Marie's family moved to Mount Vernon when she was a young child and she attended all of her school years in Mount Vernon.



On June 1, 1944 she was united in marriage to Glen Donald Youngren. They moved to Bellingham, WA. where they purchased and operated a family store. After a short time, they moved to Burlington, Wa. Marie's later years were spent at Samish Island where Marie and Glen held numerous family reunion picnics.



Glen was the love of Marie's life and he passed away December 11, 2002 after 58 ½ years of marriage. Marie and Glen enjoyed their winters in Arizona and many years of camping trips with their children, grandchildren and friends.



Marie is survived by her son Donald D. Youngren and his wife Sandra of Reedpoint, Montana and her daughter Jane (Youngren) Reed of Mukilteo, WA.



Marie is survived by her grandson Duane Youngren and his wife Tiffany of Billings, Montana, granddaughter Kimberly (Youngren) Burrell and her husband Rob of Tennessee.



Marie has seven great-grandchildren, Alex, Devin, Miranda, Caitlin, Cassie, Hannah and Mia. Marie has two great-great-grandchildren, Mae and Ellie, children of Devin Youngren.



Marie is also survived by one brother, Les Fitzgerald and his wife Mary of Burlington, WA.



Preceding in death are her parents Clarence and Esther Fitzgerald, two brothers Melvin and Kenneth Fitzgerald, nephew Patrick Fitzgerald and son-in-law John W. Reed.



At Marie's request, there will not be a funeral service. There will be a graveside gathering and celebration of Marie's life by family members in the future. Marie sends her love to all. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 9, 2019