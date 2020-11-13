Marie M. McCutchin, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 16, 1938, to John F. and Mary Reichert in Dickenson, ND. Her family moved to the Mount Vernon, Washington area in 1942, and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1956.She married Bill McCutchin in June of 1955, enjoying 65 years together.



Marie had several jobs working at First Federal Savings & Loan, had a home daycare when her children were small, worked at the Emporium, Whidbey Island Savings, and finally as a District Court Probation officer until she retired. Marie served her community in many ways, including a Bluebird and Campfire Leader and president for the Mount Vernon Lions Club and Marine Corps League Auxiliary, earning awards in all positions. She served for ten years in the Citizen's Patrol program and loved being part of the new officer interview team.



She loved the church and the community she had. She especially enjoyed serving meals at the Friendship House alongside her church family. Marie never met a stranger. An avid reader, she enjoyed friendship in book clubs. She loved cheering on her beloved Bulldog athletes. Marie enjoyed traveling to Japan, Korea, Ireland, Scotland, and Mexico, in addition to lots of camping.



She is survived by her husband Bill, children Vicki Semrau (Mark), Scott, Mike (Konnie), grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Korrin, and Kolton, an older sister Ricky Anderson (Varro), and many nieces and nephews. A small family-only event will be held at her church.



Please donate to the Friendship House, Animal Rescue, or the First Evangelical Lutheran Church instead of flowers.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store