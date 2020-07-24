October 31, 1925 -

July 20, 2020



Marie Pauline Tingley, age 94, passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020 in Mount Vernon WA.



She was born October 31, 1925 to Peter and Gerda Peterson in Mount Vernon.



Following graduation, Marie took a job as a nurse's aide at a county hospital in West Mount Vernon. During the time she was working at the hospital, she met a tall, good looking guy at a dance; his name was Millard Tingley.

Marie and Millard were married January 15, 1944 at Conway Lutheran Church. They made their home on a piece of land on Mountain View Road near her parent's farm at Big Lake. They started a family with their children Diana, Wayne, and Barbara all attending Big Lake School, so Marie became an active member of the PTA, helping out with special events at the school, particularly The Main Street Dinners, which were both fun and the major fund raiser at the time.



As the family kept growing with Heidi, Paul and Cindy, the landscape of the farm changed, too. In the 1970's the horse arenas and paddocks became display pools for the Tingley Pool Company, while the lower ponds were opened to the public as The Tingley Fish Farm.



The Fish Farm with its postcard view of Mount Baker became a local landmark where family and school reunions, annual picnics and company parties were held. Generations of children learned to fish for the first time in those well stocked ponds, where you were "guaranteed to catch a fish!"



One year Marie thought it would be a fine idea to have a year-end swimming party for the classes at the Big Lake School. The lower grades came one day and the upper grades came on another day. She cooked a big lunch for everyone, with her famous pies, cupcakes and cookies for dessert. It didn't take long for it to become a tradition. The kids looked forward to the "swimming day" all year long. To this day, mention the Tingley swimming parties to anyone who attended and watch the smiles light up their faces.



Marie is survived by her children Diana (John) Weppler, Wayne (Susan) Tingley, Barbara Tidwell, Heidi (James) Hoyle, Paul Tingley and Cindy (Tony) Tingley; brother Robert and sisters Arleta and Agnes.



She was preceded in death by her husband Millard Tingley.



A private graveside service will take place at Fir Conway Cemetery.



Services are under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.

