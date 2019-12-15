|
|
Marie Tabor passed away peaceful at her home with her family at her side on December 12, 2019.
She is survived by her 4 daughters, Debbie, Denyse, Corinne and Jeanne, her 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Tabor in 2011 and son-in-law Randy in 2016.
At Marie's request, there will be no services. You may offer your condolences and share memories of Marie to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 15, 2019