MARILYN FRANCES "LYNN" ANDERSON

April 26 1936 -

February 10, 2019



Marilyn Frances Anderson, a longtime resident of Burlington passed away peacefully on February 10th, 2019.



Her long battle with Alzheimer's Disease and the accompanying nightmare finally came to an end.



Lynn had a thirst for information and was a world traveler. From humble beginnings in Iowa, her adventures began with a Caribbean cruise in the late 70s and fittingly, her last trip abroad was to her beloved Paris in 2014. Her many passports bore the stamps from countless countries and that was just from the last 10 years of her travels.



Lynn was born to Karl Drost and Lucille Kemp on April 26, 1936 in Dubuque. She grew up with a younger brother, Dick Kemp of Chicago and a younger sister, Barbara McNeil of Phoenix.



Later in life she met and got to know her other sisters Renee Rocca and Carla Davis.



Never a big fan of her hometown, Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating from high school. It was during that time that she met her future husband, John Anderson, in Virginia. They were married on December 8, 1958 and on September 8, 1959 welcomed the first of their four children.



In short order, the Andersons had four children Michael (Tina), William, Scott and Susan Huso (Todd). They moved to California, Florida, Rhode Island, North Carolina and Wisconsin before settling on Whidbey Island in 1969.



The four children remain in Washington and are responsible for Lynn's greatest love her nine grandchildren Meredith, Audrey, Cameron, Whitney, Hannah, Tucker, Marshall, Kaitlyn and Kendra. Lynn had eight great-grandchildren.



As she enjoyed her retirement, Lynn relished opportunities to engage in her two other great loves travel and volunteering at the Lincoln Theater in Mount Vernon.



Lynn traveled often; many of those most ambitious adventures were with longtime travel accomplice Carol Allen.



One of the more memorable trips was an emotional journey to the beaches of Normandy where the host country honored a number of former U.S. servicemen and women in an emotional ceremony.



One of the funniest trips was when Lynn and Carol were in Italy in 1997 celebrating Lynn's birthday. Carol had arranged for cards and flowers to be awaiting them on their arrival. But a train strike introduced a snag into the movement from city to city and ended up forcing Carol and Lynn to take a cab from the Cinque Terre region of Italy to Florence.



Lynn is survived by her sisters Barb McNeil and Renee Rocca and her brother Dick Kemp as well as her four children, nine grand-children and eight grand-children.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Lynn's name to the Lincoln Theater in Mount Vernon.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Lynn's name to the Lincoln Theater in Mount Vernon.

A memorial service in Lynn's honor will be held on July 14 from 2-4 pm at 13246 Woodinville Redmond Road NE in Woodinville. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 30, 2019