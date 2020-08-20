December 7, 1954 -
August 15, 2020
Marilyn Kay Stewart, 65, a resident of Mount Vernon, Washington, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 15, 2020.
Marilyn was born on December 7, 1954, in Anacortes, Washington, to Keith and Frieda La Rue. Marilyn grew up in Anacortes and graduated from Anacortes High School in 1973. She later attended Ecola Hall Bible School in Cannon Beach, Oregon, and studied floral design at Floral Design Institute in Hood River, Oregon.
Marilyn worked for Clark's Ferry Concessions and Saga Foods for many years as a cook in the galley of the Washington State Ferries on the Anacortes to San Juan Island route, where she made many friends with the ferry crews and galley patrons.
On February 14, 1985, Marilyn married Randy J. Stewart, the love of her life, in Anacortes. Marilyn and Randy lived the next 28 plus years in happiness in Anacortes, Ferndale and Sedro-Woolley. They both enjoyed camping, fishing and telling stories. Marilyn enjoyed gardening and had quite a talent for tole painting on wood; these works were often Christmas presents for friends and relatives.
Marilyn and Randy both had a soft spot in their hearts for dogs and cats and their home in Sedro-Woolley allowed them to have many pets. Stray cats found a haven at their home. Marilyn often said she was practicing to become the 'Crazy Cat Lady'.
After Randy's death in 2014, Marilyn moved to the Salem Village apartment complex in Mount Vernon, where she made friends with other residents and her special friend, Bill.
In Marilyn's later years she had numerous health issues that she finally succumbed to, but despite these challenges, she always had a cheerful and bubbly outlook on life.
Marilyn is survived by her father Keith La Rue, her brothers: Robin (Kris), Phillip (Kristen), and William (Shelly) La Rue; nephews: Nicholas (Brynn) and Kyle La Rue; nieces: Jessica Sweeten, Samantha McRoy and Raechel Kundert; two great-nephews, two great-nieces, several cousins, and her special friend, Bill O'Brian.
A private family graveside service was held for Marilyn at Fern Hill Cemetery in Anacortes.
The family thanks the staff at HOSPICE of the Northwest, Life Care Center of Skagit Valley, Skagit Valley Regional Hospital, and a special thank you to the Skagit Transit Dial-A-Ride drivers and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care Skagit Valley.
To share memories of Marilyn, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com