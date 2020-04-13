|
|
February 27, 1933 - April 8, 2020
Marilyn Luceille Valentine passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at Mira Vista Nursing Home in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Marilyn was born on February 27, 1933 in Maryville, Missouri to Francis and George Henson. The family moved to Mount Vernon when Marilyn was two years old. She attended grade school, junior high, and high school in Mount Vernon. She graduated with the class of 1951.
Marilyn married James Randolph Valentine on August 21, 1953 in Mount Vernon, Washington. Together they had three children, son Randy (Angel) Valentine of Marysville, Washington, son Roger (Pam) Valentine of La Conner, Washington, and daughter Karen Valentine of Bellingham, Washington.
Marilyn loved her seven grandchildren; Bryan Valentine, Jamie Valentine, Brandi Valentine, Carmen Valentine, Cory Valentine, Amanda Neeter, and Carson Neeter.
In addition, Marilyn enjoyed her nine great-grandchildren; Serigo Diaz, Alyanna Diaz, Elijah Basinger, Jaden Higginbotham, Alexis Solorio, Isabella Valentine, Nathan Valentine, Emery Valentine, and Easton Valentine.
Marilyn worked for the Mount Vernon School District Transportation Department for 10 years. She developed and enjoyed the many friendships with the bus drivers and dispatchers. Marilyn's job consisted of transporting students to their different work sites for on the job work experience. After school was out, she spent several summers being a field boss for Shane Farms and Mike and Jean's Berry Farm.
Marilyn's hobbies included fishing and camping on the Chewack River in Eastern Washington. She loved to garden and to make her backyard beautiful with many different types of flowers. She loved following her favorite sports teams; Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners, Skagit Valley Men's Basketball, and Mount Vernon Boys Basketball.
She is survived by her children as well as her sister Barbara Rydberg of Lopez Island, Washington, her brother Terry Henson of Grand Junction, Arizona, and sister-in-laws Jean Henson of Mount Vernon, Washington and Helen Etter of Kent, Washington. She is survived also by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband James Valentine, parents Francis and George Henson, sister Ivogene Ogle, brother LaDon Henson, brother-in-law Dale Ogle, and mother and father-in-law Tom and Violet Valentine.
In lieu of flowers Marilyn requests donations be made to the Mount Vernon Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 67, Mount Vernon, WA 98273, or Hospice of the Northwest P.O. Box 1376, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home of Mount Vernon, Washington.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Please share your thoughts of Marilyn and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 19, 2020