Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN AMMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN MARIE AMMONS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILYN MARIE AMMONS Obituary
October 2, 1938 -
July 16, 2019

Marilyn Marie Ammons, 80, passed away peacefully in her home on July 16, 2019.

A long-time Lynnwood resident, she was born October 2, 1938 in Sedro-Woolley, Washington to Ubert and Mary Wright.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Douglas, her brother Jim Wright, and her beloved pug, Lulu.

Marilyn is survived by her brother, Gary Wright of Sedro-Woolley; three daughters, Linda (Dave) Larner, Shirley (Douglas) Frazier, and Julie (David) Gowan; four granddaughters, Angie (Trevor) Lunde, Gena (Joe) Hanko, Bonnie (Karl) Eskeli, and Katie (Kiel) Lunsford; and seven great-grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes no service will be held, but those who desire may make memorial donations in Marilyn's memory to Seattle Pug Rescue (www.seattlepugs.com).

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.