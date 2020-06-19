January 16, 1956 -

June 17, 2020



Mario Alberto Gonzalez, 64 from Ameca, Jalisco Mexico, was born on January 16, 1956 to Jose Gonzalez Ahumada and Maria Soledad Lopez Candido.



He passed peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Harborview Medical Center surrounded by his loving wife and children.



Mario moved to the United States at the young age of 16 and was cared for by his Uncle Abraham and Aunt Estela Gonzalez (Abraham, Rosemary, Cynthia and Ricardo). Mario's parents allowed him to move to the United States with a hope for a better life and the "American Dream."



Mario's strong work ethic and ambition provided him the opportunity to become a U.S. Citizen, which is one of his proudest and greatest accomplishments.



Mario was a man of many talents and could literally fix anything. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, fishing with his sons, going to the movies, going to the casino and helping his family put up holiday decorations. He also enjoyed traveling to his hometown in Mexico to spend time with his family and friends.



Mario is survived by his beautiful wife, Maria Teresa Jimenez, his wonderful children Angelica (Chad) Cothron, Cassandra (Steve) Redden, Mario (Alicia) Gonzalez, Luis (Erica) Gonzalez, Jamie Gonzalez and Jonathan (Kelly) Jimenez, his loving siblings Gloria, Luis, Laura, Antonio, Ernesto, Gustavo, Angelica and his amazing grandchildren Angelica, Alyvia, Hailey, Peyton, Antonio, Steve II, Naomi, Mateo and Sophia.



Mario was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Maria Soledad, sister Shelly, brother Victor, uncle Abraham and granddaughter Kaila.



Mario was the most amazing husband, father, papa and friend. His infectious smile and laugh would light up any room. He was the most selfless man, he put everyone else before himself.



He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but his memories and love will carry on forever in our hearts.



A time of viewing will be held at the Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, Washington on Monday, 22 June from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.



A funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mount Vernon, Washington on Tuesday, June 23 at 12:15 pm.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.



