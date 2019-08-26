|
September 18, 1923 -
August 12, 2019
Marjorie Ann (Gilfry) Johnson passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019.
She was 95 years old and a resident of the TLC Ohana Hale Home in Aiea Heights on the island of Oahu.
Marjorie was born on September 18, 1923 in Arlington, NE. She married her high school classmate and sweetheart, Keith Vernon Johnson, also of Arlington, on November 23, 1944.
"Marjo" is survived by her husband of 74 years, Keith; daughter Tia Johnson; son Leif Johnson; grandchildren Leif Eric, Nicholas Andrew, and Laura (McQuistion) Norton; great-grandson Leif Brogan; and brother, Willard Gilfry of Erie, PA.
Marjo had a passion for the outdoors/ocean, the arts, and the Aloha spirit. She participated in all that the islands offer in water and exercise activities. Marjo was an accomplished visual artist, working primarily in drawing, painting, textiles, and ceramics.
She was also very fond of the performing arts, especially theater, ballet, musicals, and opera. She loved the works of Andrew Lloyd Weber and attended many of his performances in cities around the world.
Marjo was an avid volunteer and donated her time and talents at the Blaisdell Center Concert Hall and the Honolulu Museum for Art.
Throughout her life, Marjo enjoyed world travel and new experiences. With Keith's career in the US Navy, they frequently moved the family to naval bases across the U.S. (including Pearl Harbor) and to foreign assignments that included London, Stockholm, and Hong Kong.
In 1975 Marjo and Keith permanently landed in Honolulu, HI. They continued to travel extensively, summering on the mainland and visiting their children and grand children across the US and abroad.
Marjo and Keith were members of the Avon Allen Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon, WA.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 28, 2019