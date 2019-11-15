|
February 18, 1923 -
October 14, 2019
"Smile a while was always her style", refers to Marjorie Ellen Jewett who passed away Oct. 14, 2019.
She was born Feb. 18, 1923 in Whittier, CA to Charles and Katherine Chodzko who were wonderful parents. Marjorie was the second oldest of four children. Her older brother Emerson was a sea captain during the war, her younger brother Charles was in the Navy also during the war and the youngest brother Dick was a scientist.
Marjorie married Henry Jewett and had three children, Bill, Tom and Jennifer. She loved being a school teacher for first and second grade children. Marjorie moved to Burlington, WA to be near her family including Bill, Tom, Jennifer, daughter-in-law Adrianne, son-in-law Ron and her two beloved grandchildren, Shane and Ty.
Marjorie lived a wonderful life and will be remembered for her smiling face.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 17, 2019