September 19, 1939 -
August 4, 2019
Jean Fortier, 79 of Mount Vernon, passed away at home on Sunday August 4, 2019 after a long battle of COPD and heart disease.
She was born September 19th to Jerry and Frances Limoges. She was the oldest of four girls.
On April 7, 1958 she married Frank Fortier. After Frank's Navy career, they came back to Skagit County to raise their four children. Jean worked at Kmart in Burlington for twenty years before retiring.
She enjoyed family trips which included a 47 year old traditional trip to Leavenworth every December with her sisters.
Jean was honest, caring, funny and her friendliness really shined through with her "never met a stranger" personality. She was truly loved, and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Jean is survived by her sisters: Carol Smiley (Jim) Judy Harris (Nick) Joan Crane (David); children: John Fortier (Jeanetta) Jerry Fortier, Joe Fortier (Shelli Zaferin) and Julie Fortier (David Frizzell); grand children: Nicole Ford, Nathan Fortier, Cody Frizzell, Terrence Cheatle, Zack Fortier, Thomas Fortier, Jacob Frizzell, Cyndi Bennett and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will be having a private gathering and tree planting in remembrance of our beloved family monarch.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 7, 2019