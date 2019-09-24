|
December 13, 1930 -
September 19, 2019
Marjorie M. Pierson 88, a longtime resident of the Skagit Valley passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
She was born in Mount Vernon on December 13, 1930, to John and Vera Elizabeth (Reay) Hedlund. She grew up on her family's dairy farm where she developed her lifelong love of animals.
Margie attended and graduated from Mount Vernon High School. She then went on to attend Western Washington State College. She married Dale Pierson on Dec. 26, 1950. Dale preceded her in death on September 18, 2017.
Margie's talents were many. She was very artistic; she drew and painted. She loved music and reading books; she played the piano, sang and read to her children and grandchildren. She was a great cook and gardener. She also enjoyed sewing, playing golf, traveling and spending time with family and reading family genealogy history.
Margie was a sweet, kind, cheerful person who was well loved by family and friends. She touched many hearts.
Margie was an exceptional mother and grandmother. We are lucky and grateful to have had her in our lives. We carry her heart in ours, until we meet again.
Margie was a member of the First Baptist Church, 4-H Club, various social groups, Elks Club and Skagit Golf & Country Club.
Margie is survived by son, Jerry Pierson of Livingston, MT; granddaughter, Cara Pierson of Seattle, grandson, Eric (Daniela) Pierson of Bellingham, great-grandson, Finnegan; daughter, Nancy (Craig) Kruger of Marysville; son, David (Debbie) Pierson of Burlington, granddaughter, Kristen (Evan) Mowrer of Bow, great-granddaughter, Maeben granddaughter, Katie Pierson of Bow; daughter, Karen Pierson of Bellingham; sister, Marilyn Gardner of Burlington. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Vera Hedlund of Mount Vernon; grandparents, George and Lillie Reay of Mount Vernon.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr., Suite A, Mt. Vernon, WA 98273.
Memorial services will be held at Kern Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Margie to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 24, 2019