MARJORIE MARIE (HARRIS) ANDERSON

Longtime Sedro-Woolley resident Marjorie Marie Harris Anderson age 75 Passed away peacefully April 25th.

She is survived by her sister Robin McDaniels, brother Charles Harris, sons, John, Steve, and Ron Spaeth, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 11 nephews and nieces.

Marjie was a warm and wonderful woman who showed caring and compassion to and for so many through the years creating an extended family of children and grandchildren she also cared about.

A celebration of life will be held at Central United Methodist Church in Sedro-Woolley WA from 1- 4pm May 4th, 2019 for family and friends to gather in her honor one last time.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 1, 2019
