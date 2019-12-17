|
April 27, 1958 -
December 11, 2019
Mark Amano, 61, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 at home in Mount Vernon, WA with his wife by his side.
Mark was born April 27, 1958 and grew up in the Skagit Valley, attending schools in Clear Lake and Sedro-Woolley.
After graduating high school, he worked at the cannery in Burlington, saved his money and went to college, getting a degree in chemistry. Mark became a water treatment chemist and worked from Seattle to Sumas to Hanford.
Mark was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2003, and later with prostate cancer. Because he felt his time was limited, Mark spent as much time as his health would allow pursuing his many interests. He spent a lot of quiet time setting up his railroad trains, playing his guitar, playing war board games and video games. He had a weakness for cats and didn't hesitate to adopt many strays over the years.
He loved golfing, fishing, hunting, skiing, and motorcycle racing.
Mark was a helpful teacher. He loved sharing his expertise in the activities he enjoyed, always offering constructive advice without being critical. I believe he epitomized the quote: "The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to share it."
Mark is survived by his wife, Barbara Bull, Donald and Dean Amano, and his many electric friends. He is also survived by 4 cats, 3 dogs, 6 cattle, and a flock of chickens.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 20, 2019