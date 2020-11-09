Mark Ellison Wyman was born in Mount Vernon, Washington March 18, 1955. He passed away peacefully in his home in Lacey, Washington on October 20, 2019 due to a long-term illness. Mark is the son of Lawrence E. Wyman and Stepmother, Juanita Hansen Wyman Goodman. Mark lived in Skagit County, Washington until he relocated to Lacey, Washington in 2005. Mark married his wife Suzanne Louise Vail on September, 12, 1983 in Mount Vernon Washington.



Mark attended Burlington Edison Highschool in Burlington, Washington. After Highschool, Mark served in the Navy as a Submariner from 1973-1977. Mark eventually moved on to attend Western Washington University where he earned his Degree in Accounting. The most noteworthy positions Mark worked during his accounting career were with The Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, The City of Mount Vernon, Snohomish County PUD, and most recently Thurston County, where he was responsible for the county's banking and investments.



Mark enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and telling jokes. He also enjoyed sharing his hobbies with his children, his children were his world. He was a friend to everyone. He was good to those around him and he loved to talk. He was a loving grandfather to his six grandchildren.



Mark's surviving relatives are;

Sons:

Brian Hageman, his wife Brandi and their children Brooke and Blake

Mark Andrew Wyman, his wife Nicole and their children Tyler and Mackenzie

Daughter:

Summer Wyman and her children Matthew and Kohen

Brothers:

Brad Wyman, his wife Janet and their children

Randy Wyman, his wife Tinja and their children

David Monkman, his wife Diane

Sisters:

Tony Rasmussen and her children

Theresa Wyman and her son

Tami Strickland, her husband David and their children

Close Friends:

Siv and Amanda (Chang) Tea and their children

Jim and Rose Chadwick and family

Surviving Parent:

Stepmother, Juanita Hansen Wyman Goodman

Marks deceased family members are:

Relatives:

Grandparents, Grace and Orla Wyman

Father, Lawrence E. Wyman

Beloved in-laws, Jessie and Lyle Vail

Nephew, Thor Knutzen

Close friends:

Everest "Jackson" and Eileen Cheer



Additional:

Mark Ellison Wyman passed away one year ago from an extended illness. He is and will continue to be missed, although we are all healing, as he would want us to do. We are now able to push aside the memories of his last few years of suffering and focus on better times.



Whenever Mark and I went somewhere without our children, he would talk about how much more fun it would be if the children were with us. He didn't need respite from the kids. The children and I were his respite.



On a daily basis what we hold most near, is the memory of his voice, his infectious laugh, his quick and sometimes mischievous smile, and the knowledge that we were loved.



I did not submit an obituary to the newspaper when Mark first passed because I could neither accept nor commit to the permanence of his absence. (I could not finalize my life with him in writing). For this I apologize to Mark, our family and our friends.



Mostly what I want to say, is thank you. Thank you to everyone who has offered their support throughout this year of mourning. Thank you for all your prayers, flowers, pot luck dishes (and a freezer full of ready to heat meals), hugs, condolences and words of encouragement. Who knew? That even in grief, there are blessings.

Sincerely,

Suzanne Vail Wyman

