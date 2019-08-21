|
July 18, 1932 -
August 20, 2019
Marlene L. (Cressey) Barsness Alfson, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away August 20, 2019.
Marlene was born July 18, 1932 in Burlington, WA to Don and Alda Cressey. She spent most of her life in the Skagit Valley.
On May 16, 1947 she married Archie O. Barsness and had four children.
She worked for Fashion Fabrics and then many years for the Emporium. After retiring she volunteered at Bargains Galore Thrift Store.
Her interests included reading, crocheting, playing games and Mariner baseball. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her dogs.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Mary Anne Barsness of Danbury, NC; her daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Bruce Bullard of St. George, UT; and her son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Lynne Barsness of Mount Vernon, WA; numerous grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband Archie Barsness in 1978, her husband Dale Alfson in 1999, her brother Donald Cressey in 2008, and her oldest daughter Barbara Omdahl in 2019.
At her request, no services will be held.
Arrangements are under the care of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington, WA.
Remembrances are suggested to The Northwest Organization for Animal Help www.thenoahcenter.org, or Hospice of the Northwest www.hospicenw.org.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 22, 2019