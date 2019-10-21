|
December 30, 1923 -
October 17, 2019
Martha Maas Rackley, 95, formerly of Anacortes, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, WA.
She was born December 30, 1923, at the Endicott General Hospital in Endicott, NY, the daughter of Charles and Mazie (Aymett) Maas.
In 1944, Martha enlisted in the US Navy in the WAVES Program and was trained as a Yeoman to serve in administrative and clerical work for several different commands in New York City. She advanced through the ranks and was promoted to Yeoman Chief Petty Officer during this time and was discharged in 1947.
Martha entered the University of Tennessee in the fall quarter of 1949 and received a BS degree in Business Education June of 1950. She taught at Henderson High School, Henderson, NC, during the 1950 - 1951 school term and then returned to the University of Tennessee for the summer session of 1951 to work on her Master's Degree. Martha also taught two years at Kelly Walsh High School, Casper, WY. It was during the summer session at the University of Tennessee that Martha and Ruffin met and began to make plans together.
She completed her Master of Science in Business Education on March 20, 1952, and she and Ruffin were married the following day. Martha and Ruffin became acquainted with Anacortes after several visits with their son Kim, who was stationed at NAS Whidbey Island, and they temporarily moved there in 1991. After a short stay in Denver, CO, they returned in 1997 and until recently moved to Bothell, WA.
Martha is survived by: her husband Ruffin Rackley, her daughter Susan of Greenfield, SC; her son Kim Rackley and daughter-in-law, Julie and granddaughter Marissa of Bellevue; and her daughter Heidi Rackley of Seattle.
Martha will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery.
