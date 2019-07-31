|
May 11, 1943 -
July 16, 2019
Dear wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, Martie Goss passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 in Boulder City, Nevada with her husband of 55 years, Donald Ray Goss, and her daughters Cathy and Betsy by her side.
Martie, born May 11, 1943 in East Orange, NJ, was the only child of Carl and Evelyn Allen. Martie went to Florida State University and became a proud member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She met her love Don at FSU in history class leading to their marriage on December 20, 1963.
Martie excelled as a legal secretary at Davis, Wright, Tremaine in Seattle and then as an Administrative Assistant at the Texaco Refinery in Anacortes where she earned the coveted award of Texaco Superstar.
Never one to be idle, Martie found the time between raising kids and working to enjoy many hobbies. She had a passion for fashion as well as interior decorating, gardening and sewing, making both daughters' wedding gowns which included hand stitching and hundreds of pearl beads.
Martie was also sharp as a tack and excelled at bridge, trivia games and especially Scrabble. She enjoyed sailing the San Juan Islands and traveling to exotic places like Hong Kong, Prague, Germany, Hawaii, with her last big trip, a girls' trip, with her daughters to Cabo San Lucas last October. Above all, Martie loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Don, her daughters' Cathy (Jim DeVleming) and Betsy (Philippe Gayte) 5 grandchildren; Kristin DeVleming (Dan Mitte), Jake DeVleming, Sarah DeVleming, Alex Gayte and Ryan Gayte and her beloved toy poodle, Simon.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on September 7, 2019 at the Anacortes Yacht Club.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local Hospice organization, Lung Cancer Research Foundation or The Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019