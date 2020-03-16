Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA LAPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA LAPP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHA LAPP Obituary
July 24, 1927 -
March 14, 2020

Martha Lapp, 95, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 14, 2020.

She was born on July 24, 1927 to Adam and Alice (Becker) Miller in Yakima, WA.

Martha married the love of he life, Emanuel 'Manny' Lapp on November 25, 1951. They shared 50 wonderful loving years together. They moved from Wapato, WA to Lacey, WA to raise their three daughters.

Martha worked as a secretary for several different insurance agencies until her retirement.

Martha is survived by her daughters, Pam Cooper (Gary), Gayle Lapp and Deb McElliott (Phil); grandchildren, Erin Cooper, Ethan Cooper, Evan Cooper (Rachel), Taylor Barwick and Sean McElliott and great-granddaughter Rosie Barwick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Manny; brothers, John (Goldie), Henry (Alice) and Adam (Ester) and sister Mary.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 South 18th Street, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -