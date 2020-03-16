|
July 24, 1927 -
March 14, 2020
Martha Lapp, 95, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 14, 2020.
She was born on July 24, 1927 to Adam and Alice (Becker) Miller in Yakima, WA.
Martha married the love of he life, Emanuel 'Manny' Lapp on November 25, 1951. They shared 50 wonderful loving years together. They moved from Wapato, WA to Lacey, WA to raise their three daughters.
Martha worked as a secretary for several different insurance agencies until her retirement.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Pam Cooper (Gary), Gayle Lapp and Deb McElliott (Phil); grandchildren, Erin Cooper, Ethan Cooper, Evan Cooper (Rachel), Taylor Barwick and Sean McElliott and great-granddaughter Rosie Barwick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Manny; brothers, John (Goldie), Henry (Alice) and Adam (Ester) and sister Mary.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 South 18th Street, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 17, 2020