April 12, 1967 -
May 3, 2020
Marty A. (Hoskinson) Wilson, age 53, passed away May 3, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington.
She was born April 12, 1967 to Russell and June (Morgan) Hoskinson in Sedro-Woolley, WA.
Early on, Marty showed her mischievous side, known to snitch butter from the plate when her mom wasn't looking. As she got older, Marty developed an outgoing personality that won her many friends.
After graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1985, Marty married Tom Newcomer.
In the following years, Marty and Tom moved with the Navy to Hawaii (where son Branden was born), Oklahoma (birth place of Joshua), and Virginia. When their marriage ended, Marty and Tom remained good friends.
Marty worked multiple jobs while attending Johnson and Wales University. She graduated with honors in 2000 with a degree in Culinary Arts and became Chef Marty. After working in corporate kitchens, Marty struck out on her own, creating Home on the Range catering. Feeding others was not only Marty's profession; it was also one of the ways she showed her love for people family, friends, and anyone visiting her home.
Later, Marty met Philip Wilson. They became a couple and, with Branden and Josh, continued to build her business. After some setbacks, including a major car accident, they moved to Anacortes in order to be closer to Marty's family. This move made it possible for Branden and Josh to become close friends with several of their cousins.
Marty and Philip were later married. They faced some challenges together, both personal and professional, and eventually moved to Bellingham. When they divorced, Marty chose to remain in Bellingham.
Marty's warm nature helped her to sustain enduring friendships throughout her life. Marty laughed easily and cried easily; many were touched by her tender heart. She faced a number of struggles, but tried to keep a positive attitude which was evident in her love of painting and her love for her sons.
In addition to her mother and her mother's husband Scott, Marty is survived by: her beloved sons, Branden and Joshua Newcomer, and unofficially adopted son Trevor Olson; and her siblings, their spouses, and children Kirby and Vicky (Wade, Lane), Rob and Melody (Arthur, Robby, Russell, Leilisa), and Holly (Khali, Jacob, Adam).
Marty was preceded in death by her father Russell Hoskinson.
Share your memories of Marty and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
May 3, 2020
Marty A. (Hoskinson) Wilson, age 53, passed away May 3, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington.
She was born April 12, 1967 to Russell and June (Morgan) Hoskinson in Sedro-Woolley, WA.
Early on, Marty showed her mischievous side, known to snitch butter from the plate when her mom wasn't looking. As she got older, Marty developed an outgoing personality that won her many friends.
After graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1985, Marty married Tom Newcomer.
In the following years, Marty and Tom moved with the Navy to Hawaii (where son Branden was born), Oklahoma (birth place of Joshua), and Virginia. When their marriage ended, Marty and Tom remained good friends.
Marty worked multiple jobs while attending Johnson and Wales University. She graduated with honors in 2000 with a degree in Culinary Arts and became Chef Marty. After working in corporate kitchens, Marty struck out on her own, creating Home on the Range catering. Feeding others was not only Marty's profession; it was also one of the ways she showed her love for people family, friends, and anyone visiting her home.
Later, Marty met Philip Wilson. They became a couple and, with Branden and Josh, continued to build her business. After some setbacks, including a major car accident, they moved to Anacortes in order to be closer to Marty's family. This move made it possible for Branden and Josh to become close friends with several of their cousins.
Marty and Philip were later married. They faced some challenges together, both personal and professional, and eventually moved to Bellingham. When they divorced, Marty chose to remain in Bellingham.
Marty's warm nature helped her to sustain enduring friendships throughout her life. Marty laughed easily and cried easily; many were touched by her tender heart. She faced a number of struggles, but tried to keep a positive attitude which was evident in her love of painting and her love for her sons.
In addition to her mother and her mother's husband Scott, Marty is survived by: her beloved sons, Branden and Joshua Newcomer, and unofficially adopted son Trevor Olson; and her siblings, their spouses, and children Kirby and Vicky (Wade, Lane), Rob and Melody (Arthur, Robby, Russell, Leilisa), and Holly (Khali, Jacob, Adam).
Marty was preceded in death by her father Russell Hoskinson.
Share your memories of Marty and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 12 to May 14, 2020.