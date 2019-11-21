|
November 25, 1941 -
November 11, 2019
Marvin (Marv) Dale Fredrickson passed away on November 11, 2019 and is now at peace with his Lord.
Born on November 25, 1941 to Adolph and Hanna Fredrickson in Mount Vernon, WA, he grew up on the family dairy farm in the Bow-Edison area.
A 1960 graduate of Burlington-Edison High School (BEHS), he played trombone in the band, served as co-student body president, and was an outstanding three sport athlete. An all-state basketball player in 1959 and 1960, he was inducted into the BEHS Hall of Fame in 2006.
Marv attended Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) where he continued his basketball career and contributed to three conference championships for the Lutes.
He received all-conference honors and was the national winner of the NAIA Emil S. Liston Award in 1963 for excellence in academics and athletics.
Marv graduated from PLU in 1964 with a Biology/Pre-Med degree holding career records for free throw accuracy and consecutive free throws made.
While at PLU, Marv met and later married Carole Haaland on June 27, 1964; and later enrolled in the University of Washington Medical School. He graduated in 1968, and interned in Boston, MA from 1968-69 where his son, Aaron, was born in 1968.
Marv enlisted in the Army in 1969 and served as a Captain and Flight Surgeon in the Vietnam War earning multiple service medals. He then moved his family to Portland, OR where his daughter, Berit, was born in 1972.
In 1978, after three years of private practice in Portland, Marv continued his career as a Doctor of Hematology/Oncology at Group Health Cooperative in Seattle, WA.
With an interest in terminal patient care, he later served as a physician in Group Health's Hospice Care Center and was named the Head of the Hospice Program in 1988.
Following a 1998 divorce, Marv moved to Bellevue, WA where he continued his work at Group Health until his 2003 retirement.
On July 12, 2003 he married Linda Lofquist and moved to the Trilogy community in Redmond, WA.
Throughout the years Marv and his family enjoyed their home in Seattle on Lake Washington and frequently vacationed on their sailboat to the San Juan Islands.
Later in life, he became an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with friends at his "home" course at Trilogy.
Marv deeply loved his children and in his last years fanatically followed the experiences and accomplishments of his grandchildren.
Marv is survived by his wife Linda; son Aaron (Julie) and grandchildren Jake and Elle; daughter Berit Fredrickson (Varun Jhaveri) and grandson Haaland; brother Stan Fredrickson (Dennise) and nephew Craig (Jan); and numerous cousins.
A memorial service for Marv will be held at 1:00 pm on November 30th, 2019 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Bellevue, WA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be sent in his name to Lutheran World Relief (www.lwr.org) or St. Andrew's Lutheran Church (www.SALC.church).
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 24, 2019