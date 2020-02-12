|
March 13, 1932 -
February 10, 2020
Marvin Edward Meyer, 87, a resident of Burlington, WA, passed away at home on February 10, 2020.
Marvin was born March 13, 1932 in Brooten, MN, the son of Julius and Marie Meyer.
He is survived by his wife Louise at the family home, two sons: Kurt Meyer and wife Cheryl of Marysville, WA and Craig Meyer and wife Tina of Arlington, WA, two step-sons and one step-daughter: Bill Steinbeck Jr. and wife Juanita of Lake Havasu, AZ, Tom Steinbeck and wife Heidi of Sequim, WA, Susan Dionne of Oak Harbor, four grandchildren: Jessica, Jordan, Kyle, and Justin, seven step-grandchildren: Joshua, Nicholas, Jennifer, Brett, Matthew, Randi and Mallory, three great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
Remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Society - Washington State, 180 Nickerson St. Suite 309, Seattle, WA 98109 and to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr., Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
At Marvin's request, there will be no service.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 14, 2020