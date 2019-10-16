Home

Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
More Obituaries for MARVIN HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARVIN HARRIS

MARVIN HARRIS Obituary
August 16, 1955 -
October 12, 2019

Marvin Harris, age 64, passed away suddenly of a massive heart attack on October 12, 2019 while hunting in Sedro-Woolley.

Marvin was born on August 16, 1955 to Joy and Margaret Harris of Sedro -Woolley. He and his little brother Mark Harris grew up between Conway and Cochreham Island.

Marvin was a 1973 Sedro-Woolley High graduate. From there he went to work in the sawmills, then planting trees up in the hills, and he was currently working in the refineries for over 20 years.

He was a man with a kind heart full of love and pride for his family.

He enjoyed fishing, clam digging and hunting. You could always find him bbqing or around a fire with an open invitation. He touched many lives through his years.

Marvin was married to Carol Harris (Woody). They raised their 2 daughters between Rockport and Sedro-Woolley. After parting ways they shared the joy of 3 grandchildren.

Marvin then met his longtime companion Eva Sandavol.

Marvin will be missed greatly by his surviving family members, Eva; daughters, Tracy Yorke (Wesley) and Jessica Fitzgerald (Jake); step-daughter, Rose Neeter (John); granddaughters, Kiahna Fitzgerald and Rileigh Yorke, grandson, Brock Fitzgerald; parents, Joy and Margaret Harris; brother, Mark Harris (Valencia) and many extended family and friends.

A pot luck Celebration of Life will be held at Cascade Middle School in Sedro-Woolley on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2:00pm-5:00pm.

Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Marvin and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
