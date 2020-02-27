|
MARVIN LOUIS SHOULTZ
August 25, 1926 - February 23, 2020
Marvin Louis Shoultz, 93, lifetime resident of Guemes Island, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Canton, GA.
He was born on August 25, 1926 in Anacortes, the son of Louis and Lillian (Gibbons) Shoultz.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alice in January of 2018.
A full obituary to follow in the next editions of the papers.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Evans Funeral Chapel with a Reception to follow after the service. Marvin will be interred in Eden Cemetery.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020