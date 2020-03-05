|
August 25, 1926 - February 23, 2020
Marvin Shoultz, 93, of Guemes Island passed away on February 23, 2020, in Canton, Georgia.
Marvin, a lifelong resident of Guemes, was born on the family farm on August 25, 1926. He was the third child of Louis and Lillian (Gibbons) Shoultz and was the only son amidst four sisters: Francis, Agnes, Evedene and Mildred, all of whom preceded him in death.
He was a loyal son to his father, who believed that a handshake was as good as his word. He loved his mother dearly, remembering her devotion to her God, family, friends and those in need.
During his lifetime he rarely lived away from Guemes. One major exception, of which he was very proud, was his service in the United States Army during WWII.
After his return, civilian life meant scrambling to find work and catching up with all his friends. Marvin met his future wife, Alice Harvey, while at a dance with some of those friends. They married in 1950, a union that was to last for nearly 68 years.
In later years they enjoyed traveling together in their RV and eventually, began wintering each year in Yuma, Arizona.
Each spring they returned to his beloved Guemes where he continued his stewardship of the family farm. Marvin especially enjoyed haying each year and painting his John Deere equipment as the summer ended.
Marv's grief at Alice's passing, in January of 2018, was immeasurable, but he endured with the support of his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Carol Deach and Phyllis Feld; seven grandchildren: Marnie Gray, Tom Deach, Rebecca Bonno, Keith Merrick, Brian Merrick, Simon Duperron and Amanda Joseph as well as twelve great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Marvin's life with Military Honors is scheduled for 11am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes with reception to follow.
In honor of his love of Guemes, donations in Marvin's name, may be made to the Guemes Island Historical Society (a not-for-profit 501c3) at 7549 H Guemes Island Road, Anacortes WA 98221.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020