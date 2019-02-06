December 19, 1936 -

February 1, 2019



Marvin Willard Macken, 82, of Bow, passed away February 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.



Marvin was born on December 19, 1936 in Lebanon, Nebraska to Nicholas Donald and Aletha Cady Macken.



The family moved to Malin, Oregon and Tule Lake, California area in 1939. He graduated from Malin High School in 1955.



After graduation from Oregon Technical Institute in 1957, Marv worked and learned farm equipment repair with Floyd A. Boyd Company in Tule Lake, CA until 1971.



Marvin served two years in the US Army. He was stationed in Korea.



He moved to Mount Vernon, WA in 1971, where he worked for various International Harvester dealerships until retirement from Farmers Equipment in 1998.



Marv married Beverly in 1996 and they enjoyed 22 years together.



Marvin is survived by his partner in life, his wife Beverly; his sons Pat and Dan; sister Dolores "Dolly" Macken-Hambright (Rob Hambright); sister-in-law Mary Ann Macken; Nephew Nicholas Donald (Carrie) Macken and their children Nicholas and Marissa; step-sons, Darin Reid of Stanwood and Carl (Jill) Reid of Sedro-Woolley; step-daughter Susan Reid of Mount Vernon and step-grandchildren, Curtis, Brandon and Mackenzie Reid of Sedro-Woolley.



He was preceded in death by his elder brother Jerry Macken.



Marvin and Beverly would like to thank their family and friends for their support and for being there when they needed them most. There will be a Macken Family gathering at a later date.



Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary