April 1, 1923 -

March 4, 2019



Mary Aileen Farlow passed on to her greatest adventure on a beautiful, sunny Monday morning, March 04, 2019 with her family and precious kitty, Tiny, by her side.



Mom was born on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1923, in Akron, Ohio. She surprised everyone on that April Fool's Day by being one of a set of twins.



Mom's childhood was spent with 5 brothers and sisters who were lucky enough to spend their time between Akron Ohio and a beloved Aunt and Uncles home in Fort Wayne Indiana.



She met the love of her life, Roland K., Tip Farlow, on a blind date. They were married in Fort Wayne on March 14, 1941. Dad passed away after 65 wonderful years of marriage. Their daughter, Joyce Ann, was born in 1942.



The family lived in Fort Wayne until they moved to Long Beach, California, where she and Tip became active in the Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star ( a 50+year member), the Shrine and the United Methodist Church.



There they resided until Dad retired and they decided to follow their daughter and grandchildren to San Juan Island in 1980. In 1986 they moved to Mount Vernon.



After their move they immediately became active in the United Methodist Church. Mom also became actively involved volunteering for 30+years for The Skagit Valley Hospital Guild. She formed many wonderful and lasting friendships with the members of both these organizations.



Mom was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Mabel Summers, Lucile Proctor, and her twin, Jean Ziegler, her brothers; Harold and Robert Summers.



Survivors include her daughter, Joyce (Roger) Galbreath, Grandchildren; David Lewis of Pullman and Melissa Kinney of Orcas Island, Nephew, John Summers OFM, and Niece Dody (Richard) Russell both in California.



Graveside services will be held on her birthday, Monday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA, she would have been 96.



Our special thanks to the Staff of The Bridge at Mount Vernon and to "Doctor Mo" for Moms loving care and to the awesome Hospice of The Northwest Team; Jennifer T, Katie, Karin, Reece and Terri for their special skills and wonderful support to Aileen and her family.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.