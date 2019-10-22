|
July 6, 1919 -
October 17, 2019
Mary Marjorie Hiller Call, known as Pat, took her final flight on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the age of 100. In her long and extraordinary life, she was a:
Daughter: She was born to Harrod & Nelle Hiller in the tiny town of Kahoka, Missouri, on July 6, 1919.
Sister: Her siblings included an older sister, Helen, and younger brother, Pete.
Musician: She learned to play percussion instruments in the town band when she was still so small she had to stand on a box to reach them. She performed as a member of a 100-piece marimba band at the Chicago World's Fair in 1933. She was a life-long listener and appreciator of music.
Pilot: While a student at the University of Washington, she accepted a dare from a friend and signed up for a pilot training class that had openings for 36 men and four women. She learned to fly float planes on Lake Union, and then went to Sweetwater, Texas, to learn to fly "the Army way." She proudly served her country as a member of the Women's Air Service Pilots during World War II.
In 2010, along with her fellow WASPs, she was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for her service. She never wanted much attention for this service and bristled at the idea she was a "woman's libber." She always said all the WASPs were "just doing their part" for the war effort, working together to "get our boys home."
Wife: After the war, she married Gerald L. "Jerry" Call on Dec. 23, 1946. When he got his dental degree, they moved to Mount Vernon, where they were happily married until his death in May 1977.
Mother: Pat & Jerry had four children: Dan (Deborah) Call of Anacortes, Sally (Bob) Sibson of Mount Vernon, Cindi Call of Edmonds and Mary Pat Lorente of Bozeman, Montana. Pat was particularly devoted to her sister Helen's children, who grew up near the Calls' house in Mount Vernon: Rosemary, Dick (Lauralee) and Jim (Jan) Smith.
She is also survived by her nieces, Pat Hiller and Barbara (Bob) Van Voast; Jerry's brothers, Terry (Evelyn) Call and Nilo (Marilyn) Call; and many other nieces and nephews.
Grandmother: Pat was absolutely delighted with her grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Sibson of Adelaide, South Australia; Steve Sibson (Katrina Plewinski) of New York City; Erin Call of Portland, Oregon; and Emily (Michael) Kennedy of Bozeman, Montana; and great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Tristan & Evan Kennedy.
Scholar/lifelong learner: She attended Stephens Preparatory College and the University of Wisconsin before earning a BA in Sociology from the University of Washington in 1940. She earned a teaching certificate from Western Washington University, and obtained a Masters in Education: Specific Language Disabilities from the College of Notre Dame, Belmont, California in 1980. In her later years she enjoyed attending Elde rhostels with her friends and grandchildren.
Teacher: When her own children got into grade school, Pat went back to school to become an elementary school teacher; she taught fourth grade at Lincoln School in Mount Vernon.
Pat was a 75-year member of P.E.O., affiliated with Chapter H, Mount Vernon; and a 65-year member of the United Presbyterian Church, Mount Vernon, where in the early 1970's, she was one of the first two women to serve as Elders on the Church Board.
She had a life-long love affair with Mt. Rainier and the Pacific Coast. She traveled frequently after retirement, enjoying trips around the U.S. and abroad with family and friends.
She served her community as a Stephen Minister and Meals on Wheels driver, and never turned down a chance to meet a friend for coffee and a cookie.
The family celebrated her life at a 100th Birthday party earlier this year.
A private family remembrance will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to the staff of Ashley Gardens, Mount Vernon, for the loving care they provided over the last six years.
Gifts in her memory may be directed to: United Presbyterian Church, 1511 Broadway St., Mount Vernon WA 98274; Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309; or Seattle Children's Hospital Foundation, 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Mary "Pat" Call at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
