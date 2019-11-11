|
May 27, 1943 -
November 10, 2019
Mary Catherine Watts, age 76, a long time Bow resident, passed away November 10, 2019, at home.
She was born to Herbert and Laura (Welty) Pilkenton on May 27, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA.
Of seven children, she is survived by her brother, Patrick Pilkenton.
On February 8, 1964, she married Wayne Watts, Sr. Over the next 10 years, they were blessed with four children.
She and her family sold their home in La Verne, CA and settled in Skagit Valley on June 1, 1975. Mary and Wayne have made their home on Bow Hill ever since.
Mary's warm and loving nature was a beacon to everyone around her. Her home and heart welcomed and blessed all who knew her.
She taught CCD for a number of years in Sedro-Woolley, known lovingly by the children as the "Cheese Lady". She also helped supply and staff several of the area food banks for years. In her faith, she lived and fed many people, both physically and spiritually, with food, faith and wisdom.
Mary is survived by her husband, Wayne Watts, Sr.; sons, Wayne Watts, Jr. and his wife, Rowena, Micheal Watts and Charlie Watts; daughter, Laura Lynn Garon and her husband, Timothy. Over the years, God gave her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She has been called wife, mother, grandma, Gigi, aunty, niece, cousin and friend. You are loved and will be greatly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Bow Cemetery with Rosie Robles presiding.
