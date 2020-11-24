Mary E. Babcock (AKA Betty) 92, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA with her daughter by her side.
Mary was born in Los Angeles, CA to Martin and Mary Wiltshire. When mom was 5, her family moved to Grand Junction, CO. In 1938 they came to Washington State eventually settling on the Wood Road near Bow. Mom became a part of a much larger family with her mother remarrying. She became the eldest of 9 children, along with 9 more stepsiblings.
Mom eventually went to live with the Ness family to help with their children and then from the time she was 12 until she was 19, she lived with Dick and Mary Wilson to help with their sons Keith & Kirk. Mom was extremely lucky to have the Wilson family in her life as they treated her as their own.
She was a proud BEHS Tiger and graduated with the class of 1947.
Mary (AKA Betty) married Jerry Harman in 1948 and they had three children. She worked for Harwood Bannister as a secretary. After having her family, she worked part time for John Kamb Sr. doing dictation from home and helping Jerry with his construction company.
She was actively involved in the Meadow Grange, Cedardale Fire Dept. Auxiliary, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4-H and Campfire girls while her children were young. Mom enjoyed life on the farm on Anderson Road where she was a great cook, pie baker, seamstress, and gardener. Mom loved to bowl and was quite good. She always enjoyed a good cup of coffee and conversation. She had a great smile and the best laugh.
She married Free Babcock in 1978 and gained three more children. She had moved to CA and they lived in the Bay Area where she worked for the New Haven SD in food services. Mom and Free found property in Rail Road Flat, CA where they spent their weekends until retirement and then moved there, full time.
They enjoyed life in the foothills of the Sierras where they made many friends. They enjoyed long drives to check out the country side. In the summer they made their annual trek up to Skagit County to visit with family. She enjoyed watching football and being a part of the football pool with her friends from CA.
In 2005 she came back to the valley and enjoyed living on the Farm to Market Road or as she called it "The Ranch" where she continued to work in the yard and mow the lawn until she needed a little more help and moved to The Bridge in MV.
Mary is survived by her daughters Jo (Kevin) Kirchoff, Kim (Hunter) Siemer, Karen (Ron) Robinson, Sharon Meade and her son Gary Babcock; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Ken) Bame, Rose Williams and brother, Fredrick Williams; sister in law Joan Williams; many nieces, nephews and her two favorite girls from Anderson Road, Debbie Jensen Martin and Denise Jensen Ergler.
She was preceded in death by her husband Free, son Glenn M. Harman Sr., her parents, her siblings Patricia, Guy, Edwin Leroy, Mary Lee, Ira Lee and her 9 step-siblings.
We want to thank the staff at The Bridge for taking care of mom these last 3 years, for your kind words about her and for Hospice of the Northwest for your support during her final days.
Remembrances are suggested to Burlington Edison Alumni Foundation Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 350, Burlington, WA 98233 or Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr, Suite A
Mount Vernon, WA 98273, online address is www.hospicenw.org.
Family and friends may sign an online registry and leave notes in memory of Mary, at www.kernfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Due to COVID restrictions a private family service took place.