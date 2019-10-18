|
July 29, 1932 -
October 16, 2019
Mary E. Lambert, 87, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away on October 16, 2019.
Mary was born on July 29, 1932 in Sedro-Woolley, the daughter of Milo & Nada (Hall) Sexton.
She was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1950.
Mary was first married to Tom Newcombe and they made their home and raised their children in Mount Vernon. She later married Ken Lambert and they also made their home in Mount Vernon.
Mary worked for several years for JC Penney's in Mount Vernon, later working as a waitress at the Mount Vernon Elks club for many years.
Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, the Mount Vernon Elks and Moose Clubs, the Washington State Grange Assoc. and the Samish Grange. She enjoyed bowling and playing pinochle and bingo.
Mary is survived by her children, Betty Newcombe of Sedro-Woolley and Thomas Newcombe of Burlington; her sister, Sharon Bever of Sedro-Woolley and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son and her brother, David Sexton.
A Graveside Inurnment service for Mary will be held at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Eric Wangen-Hoch officiating. Red was Mary's favorite color and all are encouraged to wear red in her honor.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 20, 2019