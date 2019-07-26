|
On July 16, 2019 . . .
Mary Elizabeth Fair lost her battle with cancer and drifted off to Heaven while loved ones were by her side.
She was a happy person that befriended all that knew her. She loved her private time and personal interests but also enjoyed supporting her son's and their families in what they did in life. She was the kind of person you liked the first time you met her. She was strong and kind and lead a simple life.
She enjoyed her six grandchildren and extended family members but also her time to herself. She was always up to doing something with friends when asked and just took life in a casual and happy manner. She touched so many people in her life and will be missed greatly. One more Angel has entered Heaven.
Celebration of Life will be held at The Burlington Eagles at 119 N. Cherry Street in Burlington, August 9th at 2:00pm.
Please bring a dessert if you can but not necessary.
