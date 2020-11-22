Mary Ellen Beasley, 94, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1926 in Gunnison, Colorado, the daughter of Richard and Margaret Allen.
On September 3, 1949, Mary married Lee Beasley and they moved to California then to Burlington, Washington in 1955.
Mary was active in Emmanuel Baptist Church, and had many close friends, not only there, but also at Creekside Continuing Care Community and Where the Heart Is.
She is survived by her son, Gary Beasley (Ranada) of Littlerock, WA; daughter, Susan Pritchett (Larry) of Sedro-Woolley, WA; grandchildren, Renee (Beasley) Culver (David) of Lake Oswego, OR, Adam Beasley (Misty) of Puyallup, WA, Kristen (Pritchett) Hollopeter (Chad) of La Grange, WY, Ellen Pritchett of Seattle, WA; great grandchildren, Olivia Culver, Ian Culver, Jack Beasley, Elizabeth Hollopeter, Keturah Hollopeter and Rebecca (Hollopeter) King (Tom.)
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lee Beasley; sister, Alta Mae Bowman; brothers, Perry Allen and Erwin Allen. Mary was laid to rest next to her husband, Lee at the Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, WA.