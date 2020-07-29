August 10, 1942 -

July 26, 2020



Mary Ellyn Miles, née Wienbergen, 77, of Spokane, Washington, died July 26, 2020, at home comforted by her daughter and her sister.



She was born August 10, 1942, in Bothell, Washington, the daughter of the late Frederick Martin Wienbergen and Donna Jean Bradshaw. She was the oldest of three sisters.



She worked for many years as a counselor in Mount Vernon, Washington, and had been a friend of Bill W. for 44 years.



She was a long-time member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon.



She was known for her beautiful needlework, which she often gave as gifts.



She also loved road trips and ferry boat rides. Her favorite destinations were Cannon Beach, Oregon, and the Olympic Peninsula in Washington.



In retirement, she moved to Winter Garden, Florida, for ten years before finally moving to Spokane, Washington, to be near her sister.



She is survived by her daughter Corrinne Miles of Anacortes, WA; son and daughter-in-law Ron and Kristine Miles of Winter Garden, FL; daughter-of-her-heart Vanessa Ronsse of Seattle, WA; grandson Benjamin Miles of Winter Garden, FL; grandson Miles Harris of Mount Vernon, WA; granddaughter Ebony Harris of Bellingham, WA; great-grandson Theo Harris of Mount Vernon, WA; sister Jo McDonald of Spokane, WA; niece Gina Shelden Brown of Bonney Lake, WA; niece Kelly Shelden Bauer of Kirkland, WA; and niece Tanna Ashley-Lubeck of Boise, ID.



Ms. Miles was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Miles, and by her sister, Judy McMillan.



Due to current conditions, no public service will be held. The family will hold a private remembrance in the future when it is safe to travel and meet.



Charitable donations may be made in her name to either Stand Speak Listen in Bellingham, Washington, or to Access Charter School in Orlando, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store