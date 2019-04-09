March 27, 1922 -

April 1, 2019



Mary Janette "Jan" Tobin, 97, passed away at home on April 1, 2019.



She was born in Milaca, Minnesota on March 27, 1922 to Joseph and Mary (Moloney) Heisler. The family moved to Fargo, North Dakota where she attended St. Anthony School and graduated from Central High School in 1940.



Jan worked as a bookkeeper for a local lumber yard and in 1945 was hired by Northwest Airlines as a stewardess. Prior to World War II, stewardesses were required to be registered nurses. That requirement was lifted secondary to the war and her training class was the second group that were not nurses. Based out of Minneapolis/St. Paul, her job took her all over the United States including Alaska.



She was active with the Air Line Stewards and Stewardesses Association, International serving as treasurer and was the 13th stewardess to pay union dues.



On June 6, 1964 Jan married Harry M. Tobin and they moved to Mount Vernon in August 1965.



While raising three children, she took college classes and volunteered for the St. Vincent de Paul Society and belonged to St. Margaret's Guild.



Jan enjoyed politics and served as chairperson of Skagit County Democrats.



She started and ran Human Life of Mount Vernon and for over 45 years worked for the unborn and right to life issues. Jan served on the board of directors of the parent organization Human Life of Washington for many years and received several awards for her work.



Jan loved airplanes and learned to fly her own small plane. She was in the Civil Air Patrol with the rank of Lieutenant.



Her chief interests were her children, grandchildren and her church. Friends, politics and photography were also big interests and she was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Mount Vernon and St. Mary Church in Anacortes.



Jan is survived by her children: Kathy Tobin, John (Pam) Tobin (all of Mount Vernon) and Mark Tobin of Longbranch, WA; grandchildren: Matthew and Megan Tobin of Mount Vernon; and FCA2 Colleen Tobin of Norfolk, VA; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Heisler of Arden Hills, MN and Faye Heisler of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband Harry, her parents and sisters: Doreen Murray, Ione Schmitt, Charlotte Bushnell and brothers: Tom, Ed and Joseph Heisler.



Rosary will be prayed on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:15 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 N 15th St., Mount Vernon.



Memorials may be made to Human Life of Mount Vernon or St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Mary Church, 4001 St. Mary's Drive, Anacortes, WA 98221.



To share memories of Jan please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary