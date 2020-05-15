MARY JOANN ROGERS
1945 - 2020
August 19, 1945 -
May 7, 2020

Mary Joann Rogers, known as Dutchie by family and lifelong friends, has passed away from cancer at her home on Camano Island, Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Mary was born August 19, 1945 in Anacortes, Washington to Betty and Kenneth (Mike) Hammond.

Mary loved her family and getting everyone together. At BBQs her baked beans were the hit of the picnic.

She enjoyed attending sporting events and school functions for all the nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She loved to help where she could and providing all sorts of baked goods for PTA fundraisers was one of her favorites.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Dennis Rogers; her 4 children and their spouses - Lisa & Todd Hill, Daniel Liebler, Amy & David Noble, and Kenneth Rogers; her grandchildren Gabriel, Jessica, Jennifer, Aubree & Wade; her sisters and their spouses - Sandy & Cisco Flores and Tina & John Harrison. Mary also leaves behind several nieces and nephews that will miss their Aunt Dutchie.

A celebration of life will be scheduled later this summer.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
