MARY L. HOLMSTROM

April 11, 1933 -

April 18, 2019



Mary would like you to know that her work here is done. She took her last breath in peace and with grace on April 18, 2019, with her family at her side. She leaves us rich in memories.



Mary's story starts on April 11, 1933, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where she became the second child born to Miles and Florence Fagan. When Mary was still little, Miles and Florence moved their small family to Lyman, Washington where Mary would spend her childhood.



She met the love of her life, Gerald "Jerry" Holmstrom when they both attended Mount Vernon High School, graduating in 1951. She was the class salutatorian and was awarded a full scholarship to Western Washington State College. However, after a year of college, the lure of marriage was too great and she and Jerry were married on June 15, 1952.



In tribute to them, their granddaughter Amelia, will honor them when she marries her fiancé Andrew on June 15, 2019 - 67 years later. After marrying Jerry, Mary threw her energies into being the wife of a commercial fisherman and raising their four children.



In addition to spending many summers fishing in Alaska, Jerry and Mary loved Montana and they purchased a second home in Grass Range where they spent many happy years with their dear friends, Bill and Minabelle Olson and family.



Faith was very important to Mary and she was one of the longest standing members of the Mount Vernon First United Methodist Church. Many referred to Mary as a pillar of our church but she would say she didn't want to be thought of as a pillar because pillars are rigid and don't bend.



She and her friend, Florence Schneider, liked to refer to themselves as other fixtures. Florence was a light bulb who lit up the room. Mary was a faucet because she loved to talk and laugh.



"Grams," as she liked to be called by her grandchildren, will always be remembered as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend and she leaves us now to have a reunion with the family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing and reading to her heart's content. Laughter and love are guaranteed.



The loved ones that have cleared the path for Mary are her husband, Jerry Holmstrom, parents, Miles and Florence Fagan, brother, Jim Fagan, son-in-law, Steve Johnson, grandchild, Eleanore Holmstrom and dear friend, Minabelle Olson. Loved ones that will miss Mary until they meet again, are her children: Chris Satterlund, Michael (Sandy) Holmstrom, Anita Johnson, Sara (Loren) Pirkle, grandchildren: Lindsay (Christian) Satterlund, Tyler (Nema) Satterlund, Grant (Taryn) Holmstrom, Natalie (Greg) Hanson, Eric (Chelsea) Holmstrom, Laura (Joshua) Philipsen, Alex Pirkle, Amelia (Andrew) Pirkle, eight (soon to be nine) great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, WA 98273, on May 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm.



A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division St., Mount Vernon, WA 98273, on May 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

If you wish, donations may be made in Mary's name to The Endowment Fund of The First United Methodist Church. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 26, 2019