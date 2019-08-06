|
October 17, 1918 -
July 29, 2019
On Monday, July 29, 2019, Mary Lou (MacGilvra) McKibben passed away at the age of 100 (and a half) at her home in Anacortes, WA.
Mary Lou was born in Minneapolis, MN on October 17, 1918. She moved with her family to Seattle after H.S. Graduation later attending secretarial school. She met John K. McKibben at a Christian Science Triune Club function and they were married on July 19, 1941.
Her husband preceded her in death in 1992 after 50 years of marriage. She is survived by her two children, David McKibben of Anacortes, WA and Karen McKibben of Albuquerque, NM, brother Donald MacGilvra, sister Jean Goodfellow, 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou loved to read and often read more than 100 books a year. Geneology was a life long passion. She was a member of the Christian Science Church, Snoqualmie Historical Society, Mayflower Society, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Remembrances can be made to the Snoqualmie Valley Historical Society.
At her request there will be no funeral service.
