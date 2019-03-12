

May 26, 1927 -

March 10, 2019



Mary Marie (Ellis) Manion, 91, a longtime Skagit Valley resident, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 10, 2019 at her home in Sedro-Woolley.



Mary was born on May 26, 1927, the daughter of John & Mary (Ferguson) Ellis in Malaga, WA, there she was raised and attended grade school until 1938, when the family moved to the Sedro-Woolley area. Mary attended Samish grade school and Sedro-Woolley High School, graduating with the class of 1945.



On May 17, 1951 Mary was united in marriage to Thomas D. Manion in Acme, WA, they made their home and raised their family in Wickersham until 1960; they then moved to Clear Lake making their home there until 1992 when they settled in Sedro-Woolley.



Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and embroidering and her spare time found her painting, mostly landscapes in oil and acrylic paints. She was a past member of the Skagit Art Association and a longtime member of Community Covenant Church of Clear Lake, where she taught Sunday School & women's Bible Study for over 30 years. She was the oldest and longest standing member of the church.



Mary is survived by her children and their spouses, Patsy & Bert Nelson of Sedro-Woolley and Tim & Heidi Manion of Burlington; 5 grandchildren, Shenalyn Castoldi (Ryan), Dornita Castilleja (Frank), and Steven, Troy, and Annie Manion; 4 great-grandchildren, Miah & Brenna Castilleja and Ethan & Aiden Castoldi and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded by her parents; husband, Thomas; grandson, Levi Manion; sister, Irene Blankenship and brothers, Jim, Austin, Joe, Charley, Valentine, Ford & Donald Ellis.



Memorials in honor of Mary are suggested to Community Covenant Church.



A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12:30 PM at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery followed by a Life Celebration Service at 2:00 PM at Community Covenant Church of Clear Lake. Arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Share memories of Mary and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 13, 2019