1929 - 2019

January 31, 2019



Mary was born to Lithuanian immigrant parents in Worcester, Massachusetts. She grew up in a traditional Lithuanian community plentiful in food, song, stories, church and dances and spoke Lithuanian at home before she began to learn English in first grade.



Mary always knew she wanted to be a nurse and enrolled in Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester when she was 18. After meeting Ed Sundin, her Lithuanian sweetheart, they married in 1951. Her husband went to art school on the G.I. Bill and became a graphic designer in Boston. They settled into their newlywed life in Framingham, Massachusetts where Mary practiced emergency room nursing at Framingham Union Hospital.



She gave birth to their first son Mark, followed three years later by twins Susan and Stephen.



She was active in the Young Women's Club, Garden Club, and Garden in the Woods Volunteers. She remained physically active throughout her life by golfing, cross country skiing, swimming, hiking, and walking.



She loved to travel, which took her to France, Italy, Mexico, Alaska, and Costa Rica. She also loved to visit her children and grandchildren in Washington, New Mexico and Maine.



In 1980, she and her eldest son drove across the country to attend the wedding of her daughter Susan in La Connor, WA. In 2007, Mary and her husband relocated to the Skagit Valley to live next door to their daughter and her family. To capture some of the adventure of the Skagit, Mary and Ed began their residency in Washington by living in a hunting cabin on a blueberry farm before building their retirement home. They were active in the La Conner Senior Center and took a weekly yoga class faithfully. In 2017, they moved to Alpine Ridge Apartments to continue their independent living together.



Mary loved visiting with her own children and her three granddaughters Talia, Julia and Alicia Shapiro. In addition, she developed and nurtured friendships with old and new neighbors and the kind community at Alpine Ridge. She will be remembered for her kindness, curiosity, and welcoming spirit.



A celebration of life will be held at Bay View United Methodist Church at 1PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 20, 2019