|
|
March 29, 1927 -
November 16, 2019
Mary Syreen-Boyer peacefully passed away November 16, 2019 in Coupeville, WA.
She was born in La Grande, OR on March 29, 1927 to Carl and Daisy Jensen. She attended Riverside Elementary School and Central Junior High School in La Grande, OR before her family moved to Anacortes, WA where she graduated from high school in 1945.
In 1946 she married Navy man John Syreen at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Anacortes. Together they lived in Farrogut, ID, Yakima, WA, Anacortes, and Coupeville. They raised three children Mike, Jim and Marilyn.
In high school and there after, Mary enjoyed working in the Skagit Bulb Fields and the Anacortes Safeway. After the family moved to Coupeville in 1960, she loved working as a rural mail carrier for the United States Post Office and as an editor and photographer for the Whidbey News Times. She was also a contributing editor for the Skagit Valley Herald, Everett Herald and Stanwood News.
She was active in the parent groups at Mt. Erie Elementary School and Coupeville schools. She also volunteered extensively at Island Hospital in Anacortes. After her husband John died in 1982, she continued working until she retired from the newspaper in 1985 and the post office in 1990.
Mary was an avid reader and after retirement she wrote three successful mystery novels. She met her friend, retired commercial fisherman Charles Raleigh in 1984. They spent their winters on Kauai, HI and also spent time in Anna Maria Island, Florida. When they weren't traveling, they resided at Mary's home on Lake Campbell in Anacortes. Mary and Charlie were together until his death in 2008.
In 2009, she married long-time friend Freeman Boyer and they made their home at his farm in Coupeville. They enjoyed singing, reading, watching sporting events on TV, family visits and church. Freeman passed away in April 2018.
Mary is survived by son Mike and wife Liz of Coupeville and daughter Marilyn on Kauai. Her son Jim died in April 2000, an unbearable loss that took a piece of her heart forever. Her grandchildren are Ben Syreen, Tim (Holly) Syreen, Shelley (Todd) Pietzsch, Jennifer (Chris) Kasper, and Stephanie Cox. Her great-grandchildren are Makayla Kinsella, Lance Kinsella, Shiloh Lopez, Carl Kasper and Wayne Kasper. She leaves many extended relatives that include Virgil Keltz and Trudy Brooks, both of Anacortes.
At her request, no services will be held. She wanted her life to be celebrated and not mourned.
Arrangements entrusted to Wallin Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019