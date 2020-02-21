Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
MARYANN LAWRENCE
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
22005 Mount Vernon Big Lake Road,
Mount Vernon,, WA
MARYANN (SLOSTAD) LAWRENCE Obituary
May 23, 1935 -
February 17, 2020

Maryann Lawrence (Slostad), 84, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020.

She was born on May 23, 1935 in Everett WA, to Thor and Nina Slostad (Davis). Maryann graduated from Mount Vernon High School with the class of 1954. She was married to Jim Stevens in September of that same year. They went on to have 6 children.

In 1976, she married Earl Lawrence, who preceded her in death in 1997.

She has lived happily with her companion Ken Stout for the last 20 years.

Maryann loved her family more than anything else in the world, and was selflessly and tirelessly supportive of them. Her family and her legacy are the pride and joy of her life.

She enjoyed reading, bowling, dancing, shouting at the Seahawks games, and chatting online.

She was a member of both the Moose and the Elks Lodges.

She is survived by her companion Ken Stout; children David, Doreen, Sally (Larry), Laura (Billie), Dotty (Cecil), 12 grandchildren; 7 great- grandchildren; and her brother, John Slostad.

She was preceded in death by her son Bobby; brother Jim; and parents.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Memorial Park in Mount Vernon, WA. A reception will follow at 22005 Mount Vernon Big Lake Road, Mount Vernon, WA.

Please share your thoughts and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
