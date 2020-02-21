|
1939 - 2020
Marydel Hamilton was born in Sedro-Woolley Washington in 1939 and passed away peacefully in Bellingham last Tuesday. She was eighty years old.
She attended Marysville High School and Bellingham Technical Institute. She lived most of her life in Skagit County, residing in Bayview, Burlington, Mount Vernon, and Anacortes.
Marydel, "Ma" to so many, loved everybody. Her passion was children and youth, particularly at-risk youth. Her home was always the place that the neighborhood kids gathered. It was also the place where troubled teens could be safe and loved. She sent kids to pick berries, and then baked pies to send the kids home with. She sewed princess dresses for the little girls in her life, and coached the boys in little-league baseball. She fed whoever was around at mealtime. She carefully and thoughtfully spoke into countless young lives with grace, patience, empathy, wisdom, and love. Always with love...
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Ken Hamilton Sr., and six brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her five sons, and their families: John and Jennifer Hamilton, Ken Hamilton Jr., Bob Hamilton, Skip Hamilton and Karla Ramsey, and Jack and Stephanie Hamilton, as well as 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grand-children. She is also survived by daughters of the heart Dana Ryland of Kent, Lisa Shore of Coos Bay, and Sheila Watson of Colorado Springs.
She will be laid to rest next to her sweetheart at a graveside service at Hawthorne Memorial Park in Mount Vernon on Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 AM. A time of fellowship and celebration of Ma Hamilton will immediately follow. All interested in attending may find details at the open Facebook event "Marydel Hamilton Celebration of Life".
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020